MILAN, April 1 Banca Popolare di Vicenza
IPO-BPVS.MI said on Friday three of its board members had
resigned with immediate effect, as the Italian bank prepares for
a 1.76-billion euro ($2 bln) cash call and a stock market
listing this month.
The bank's board had remained largely unchanged after
prosecutors placed its former CEO and chairman under
investigation for allegedly misleading regulators, drawing
criticism that it had failed to make a clear break with the
past.
Shareholders in the bank last week chose not to seek damages
form former managers, a decision which a top government official
said conveyed "an unpleasant signal".
Popolare di Vicenza's capital raising is seen a key test of
investor confidence in Italian banks and the government is keen
for the lender to complete it on schedule.
But guarantor UniCredit said on Wednesday it was
considering whether to delay the offer.
Popolare di Vicenza said Giorgio Tibaldo, Nicola Tognana and
Maurizio Stella had resigned as non-executive directors.
($1 = 0.8802 euros)
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Steve Scherer)