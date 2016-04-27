MILAN, April 27 Italy's Banca Popolare di
Vicenza IPO-BPVS.MI is considering extending the offer period
for its initial public offering, sources close to the matter
said on Wednesday.
The IPO, which started on April 21, is supposed to end on
Thursday.
The Vicenza-based lender aims to raise up to 1.76 billion
euros ($1.99 billion) through the listing on the Milan bourse
and a newly created bank rescue fund has committed to underwrite
the bulk of the capital increase.
The European Central Bank and Bank of Italy have given the
green light to Quaestio, which manages the fund, to buy a stake
of more than 50 percent in Popolare di Vicenza.
($1 = 0.8839 euros)
(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin and Paola Arosio)