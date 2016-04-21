MILAN, April 21 The Atlante bank fund is ready
to underwrite the capital increase of Banca Popolare di Vicenza
IPO-BPVS.MI even if the lender is not able to list its shares,
private fund manager Quaestio Capital Management said on
Thursday.
"Atlante intends to propose the extension of its commitment
to underwrite (the cash call) even if the shares fail to be
admitted to trading," it said.
The fund, designed to underwrite capital increases of weak
banks and buy bad loans, has raised more than the minimum
threshold amount of 4 billion euros ($4.5 billion), Quaestio
said in a second statement.
Quaestio, which manages Atlante, said the fund was
operative and was open to accepting other investments to April
28 inclusive. ($1 = 0.8855 euros)
