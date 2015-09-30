* Bank sets targets under new 2015-2020 business plan

* Plans 1.5 bln euro cash call, stock market listing in early 2016

* Needs fresh cash to meet ECB's specific capital requirements

By Valentina Za and Andrea Mandala

VICENZA, Italy, Sept 30 Italian bank Popolare di Vicenza will cut jobs and close branches in an effort to lure new investors ahead of a 1.5 billion euro ($1.7 billion) cash call, needed to meet capital thresholds set by the European Central Bank.

The unlisted cooperative bank, Italy's eighth largest, is under investigation by prosecutors for alleged market manipulation and obstructing the work of regulators, in the latest scandal to hit Italy's banking system.

Presenting a business plan for the period through 2020, Chief Executive Francesco Iorio said the bank had lost some funding from institutional investors following the launch of the investigation but declined to give figures.

Rooted in the wealthy north-eastern Veneto region, Popolare di Vicenza will consider a merger with a peer of the same size only after strengthening its balance sheet.

"I feel it's my responsibility to consider a merger then ... but we don't want to become the northeastern branch of a big bank," said Iorio, 47, who took over as CEO in May.

Forced to reform by a government overhaul of large cooperative lenders, Popolare di Vicenza plans to list on the stock market in April 2016 after completing the share sale.

In a bid to return to profit next year, after a 1 billion euro net loss in the first half, Popolare di Vicenza plans to cut 575 jobs, or 10 percent of staff, and close 150 branches.

Iorio said he hoped the prospect of the shares rising in future would convince shareholders to put more money into the bank and bring in new ones, including investment funds.

"But if everything else fails, there is the guarantee by UniCredit," he said, adding he would soon start meeting with possible investors both locally and internationally.

UniCredit, Italy's biggest bank by assets, is guaranteeing the cash call, which Iorio said would bring Popolare Vicenza's core capital back above the bank-specific levels set by the ECB.

Recent losses, triggered by an ECB audit at the lender which found 975 million euros in loans used by clients to buy the bank's own shares, have depressed Popolare di Vicenza's core capital to 6.8 percent of assets.

The bank wants to raise it to at least 12.4 percent by 2020.

($1 = 0.8949 euros) (Editing by David Holmes)