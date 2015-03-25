MILAN, March 25 Unlisted Italian cooperative bank Banca Popolare di Vicenza said on Wednesday it targeted a net income of 201 million euros in 2017 under a new three-year plan which envisaged digital investments and bet on solid fees growth.

Popolare Vicenza posted a 2014 net loss of 758.5 million after writedowns that took into the account the outcome of a pan-European health check of lenders last year.

The bank wrote down problematic loans for 869 million euros and booked goodwill impairment charges for 600 million euros in 2014.

Popolare di Vicenza, one of the banks targeted by a government reform of large cooperative lenders that is seen spurring them to merge, said its Common Equity Tier 1 ratio would stand above 12 percent in 2017 from a pro-forma level of 11.3 percent at end-2014.

The European Central Bank has set a bank-specific minimum requirement of 11 percent for Popolare Vicenza's CET 1 ratio, a key measure of financial strength. (Reporting by Valentina Za)