MILAN, March 25 Unlisted Italian cooperative
bank Banca Popolare di Vicenza said on Wednesday it targeted a
net income of 201 million euros in 2017 under a new three-year
plan which envisaged digital investments and bet on solid fees
growth.
Popolare Vicenza posted a 2014 net loss of 758.5 million
after writedowns that took into the account the outcome of a
pan-European health check of lenders last year.
The bank wrote down problematic loans for 869 million euros
and booked goodwill impairment charges for 600 million euros in
2014.
Popolare di Vicenza, one of the banks targeted by a
government reform of large cooperative lenders that is seen
spurring them to merge, said its Common Equity Tier 1 ratio
would stand above 12 percent in 2017 from a pro-forma level of
11.3 percent at end-2014.
The European Central Bank has set a bank-specific minimum
requirement of 11 percent for Popolare Vicenza's CET 1 ratio, a
key measure of financial strength.
