MILAN, June 9 Quaestio, the asset manager
running Italian bank rescue fund Atlante, said on Thursday it
would urge the new board of Banca Popolare di Vicenza to take
legal action against those responsible for bringing the lender
to the brink of collapse.
Atlante spent 1.5 billion euros ($1.70 billion) to buy a 99
percent stake in Banca Popolare di Vicenza last month after the
regional lender's initial share offering flopped.
A previous shareholder meeting at Popolare di Vicenza failed
to approve a motion to bring legal action against certain former
managers.
The bank needs to raise cash to fill a capital shortfall
uncovered by the European Central Bank and avert the threat of
being wound down after losing a net 2.2 billion euros in
2014-15.
Quaestio said in a statement it was also looking at ways to
allow historical shareholders who had been badly damaged by
events leading to the bank's near collapse to benefit from the
relaunch of the lender.
It also said it would propose to Popolare di Vicenza's new
board measures to resolve the problem of bad loans.
The Atlante fund - Atlas in English - was set up earlier
this year by mostly private domestic financial institutions to
bail out weaker Italian lenders and avert a wider crisis in the
euro zone's fourth-largest bank sector.
($1 = 0.8832 euros)
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Agnieszka Flak)