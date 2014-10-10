CHICAGO Oct 10 The U.S. government on Friday
raised its pork production forecast for the calendar year ending
September 2015 that shows pork surpassing beef for the first
time since 1952 as hog farmers rapidly recover from a deadly pig
virus.
In the monthly World Agriculture Supply and Demand Estimates
(WASDE), the U.S. Department of Agriculture raised the
commercial pork production forecast for 2015 to 23.9 billion
pounds.
That is a 2.6 percent upward revision from last month's
data, a 5.0 percent production increase versus 2014 and for the
first time exceeds beef output in 62 years.
USDA projected 2015 beef output at 23.8 billion pounds, with
a marginal upward revision from the September report and a 2.3
percent decline versus last year's production.
The sooner-than-expected improvement by pork producers from
the Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea virus (PEDv), which killed an
estimated 8 million pigs since May of 2013, will result in more
hogs in 2015, said USDA and market analysts.
Hogs will become readily available as farms largely
unaffected by the virus grow their herds, thanks largely to
high-priced hogs and low-cost feed, analysts said.
On the other hand, it will take at least two years, the time
for a calf to reach slaughter weight, before cattle ranchers
can expect a turnaround in the U.S. herd from a 63-year low
after several years of drought damaged crops.
Friday's WASDE data is catching up to the agency's quarterly
hog report in September, said Purdue University livestock
economist Chris Hurt.
September's hog data reflected herd growth based on
increased litter sizes and more sows that will give birth, said
Hurt.
Affordable feed should continue to allow producers to feed
hogs heavier, which should increase tonnage that will offset
expected production losses tied to PEDv, he said.
"PEDv just was not as extreme during the summer months as
some had anticipated," said Hurt.
(Reporting by Theopolis Waters; Editing by Marguerita Choy)