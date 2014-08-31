BRIEF-Indian Bank recommends dividend of 6 rupees per share
* Says recommended payment of diivdend of INR 6 per share Source text - (http://bit.ly/2oGQLpF) Further company coverage:
Aug 31 Porr AG : * Says aims at spinning-off Porr group's real estate business into an
independent, listed company * Says existing shareholders to receive interest in new company in ratio
corresponding to their interest in Porr * Says to implement the steps necessary for spin-off in the following months
and, by the end of 2014, if possible * Says final transaction structure is yet to be determined and will be
published in accordance with legal requirements Source text for Eikon:
* Says recommended payment of diivdend of INR 6 per share Source text - (http://bit.ly/2oGQLpF) Further company coverage:
* Jerzy Rey lowers his stake in the company to 11.13 percent from 24.26 percent, following the company's capital increase Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)