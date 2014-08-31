Aug 31 Porr AG : * Says aims at spinning-off Porr group's real estate business into an

independent, listed company * Says existing shareholders to receive interest in new company in ratio

corresponding to their interest in Porr * Says to implement the steps necessary for spin-off in the following months

and, by the end of 2014, if possible * Says final transaction structure is yet to be determined and will be

published in accordance with legal requirements Source text for Eikon: