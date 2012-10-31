BRIEF-Arkan Al Kuwait Real Estate purchases investment property in Salmiya
* Purchases investment property worth 1.2 million dinars in Salmiya Source:(http://bit.ly/2qMY0xh) Further company coverage:
LONDON, Oct 31 (IFR) - Portuguese lender Banco Espirito Santo, rated Ba3 by Moody's and BB- by Standard & Poor's, is looking to issue a three-year euro-denominated senior unsecured bond, according to market sources.
The issuer is testing investor interest in the 6.25% area for a benchmark size transaction.
Espirito Santo Investment Bank, Morgan Stanley, JP Morgan, and UBS are the lead managers. (Reporting By Davide Scigliuzzo; editing by Alex Chambers)
VALLETTA, June 4 Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat won a second term in office after calling a snap parliamentary election last month to counter allegations of corruption against his wife and some of his political allies.