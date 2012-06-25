STUTTGART, Germany, June 25 German auto
manufacturer Volkswagen wants to buy the second half
of Porsche's car-making business before August 2014
when the purchase would be free of tax, Martin Winterkorn, chief
executive of the Porsche SE holding company and Volkswagen said
on Monday.
"It's not in the interest of any of the parties to wait that
long, neither the companies nor the tax authorities," Winterkorn
said in remarks prepared for delivery at Porsche's annual
shareholder meeting in Stuttgart.
VW acquired 49.9 percent of Porsche AG for 3.9 billion euros
($4.9 billion) in December 2009 following a tug-of-war for
control with the Stuttgart-based sports-car maker.
($1 = 0.7977 euros)
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer)