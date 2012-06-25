* Pursuing tie-up before 2014 tax exemption kicks in
* Integration would erase Porsche debt
* Euro zone crisis clouds second-half outlook
By Andreas Cremer
STUTTGART, Germany, June 25 Porsche
is pushing for rapid integration of the German sports car maker
into Volkswagen to pave the way for cost savings and
to erase debt.
VW, Europe's largest car manufacturer, is keen to buy the
remaining half of Porsche's core business that it does not
already own, but it can only do so without incurring taxes of as
much as 1.5 billion euros ($1.9 billion) if its waits until
August 2014.
"It's not in the interest of any of the parties to wait that
long; neither the companies nor the tax authorities," Martin
Winterkorn said on Monday, speaking at Porsche Holding SE's
annual shareholder conference in Stuttgart in his capacity as
chief executive of the investment vehicle.
Winterkorn, who is also CEO of Wolfsburg-based VW, said that
the earlier they can integrate, the more palatable it would be
for the government because higher profit at VW and Porsche may
yield additional tax receipts.
The companies estimate that they are wasting about 700
million euros a year on idle synergies in purchasing and
development while they remain separate entities.
VW acquired 49.9 percent of the Stuttgart-based car maker in
December 2009 after a botched attempt by Porsche to take control
of its much bigger competitor. Both companies have for months
been exploring ways to fold the remainder of Porsche into VW's
multi-brand structure.
"All parties concerned would benefit from a swift
combination of Volkswagen and Porsche," Winterkorn said. "We
want to complete the integrated automotive group as
advantageously and as quickly as possible."
Porsche and VW agreed a merger in August 2009 after the
maker of the iconic 911 sports car racked up more than 10
billion euros of debt attempting to buy VW. Porsche's holding
company still shoulders about 1.5 billion euros of debt.
VW abandoned the merger last September, citing
unquantifiable legal risks, including lawsuits by short-sellers
in the United States, who claim that Porsche secretly piled up
VW shares and later caused investors to lose more than $1
billion.
The deepening sovereign debt crisis in the euro zone will
undermine demand for cars in coming months, Winterkorn said,
adding: "Darker clouds are gathering around us. The second half
of 2012 is certain to become more difficult and challenging."
Global deliveries at VW, which includes the luxury Audi
division and Czech unit Skoda, rose 8.4 percent between January
and May, to 3.65 million, but declined 6.4 percent in western
Europe excluding VW's German home market.
