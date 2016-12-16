FRANKFURT Dec 16 Computer and mobile phone
giant Apple hired Alexander Hitzinger, former head of
Porsche's racecars programme, Manager Magazin said, poaching a
skilled project manager who helped engineer the German sportscar
company's Le Mans victories.
Hitzinger could not be reached for comment. Porsche
confirmed Hitzinger had left the company in the spring. Apple
was not immediately available for comment.
Porsche, a sportscar brand owned by Volkswagen
decided to return to endurance racing and developed the 919
hybrid sportscar from scratch, winning Le Mans and the endurance
racing world championship in both 2015 and 2016.
Hitzinger created an organisational structure and
development team which expanded from ten staff to over 150
employees, building a complex hybrid racer made from lighweight
materials.
Hitzinger is quoted by Manager Magazin as saying he wanted
to do something, "which has a significant and direct impact on
society" but stopped short of confirming he now worked at Apple.
Hitzinger's LinkedIn profile states he left Porsche in March
and joined a "Technology Company" located in the San Francisco
Bay Area as an engineering executive in April this year.
