STUTTGART, Germany, July 8 Porsche aims to keep
its profit margin running at a double-digit percentage of sales
in the coming years, Chief Executive Oliver Blume said on
Friday, benefiting from more efficient production while boosting
spending on its first all-electric car.
The Volkswagen -owned sports car maker is
investing about 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) at its
headquarters in Zuffenhausen and creating more than 1,000 jobs
there to build the battery-powered "Mission E" model.
Porsche opened a new plant at its base on Friday to produce
eight-cylinder engines for Porsches as well as Bentleys, Audis
and Lamborghinis, as VW looks to boost synergies between group
brands.
The new facility, where 400 workers will assemble around 200
V8 engines per day, can be expanded to also produce electric
engines, Porsche said.
"It's obvious that Porsche in future wants to remain the
world's most efficient carmaker," Blume told reporters. "That
(goal) is tied to the return on sales which we set ourselves as
the target in the past."
First-quarter operating profit at Porsche, the second
biggest contributor to the VW group profit after luxury division
Audi, jumped 17 percent to 896 million euros, with an operating
margin of 16.7 percent. The manufacturer has a strategic margin
target of 15 percent.
Management expects deliveries this year to beat last year's
record of 225,000 sports cars and sport-utility vehicles (SUV)
as the top-selling Macan model is in its second full year of
sales with a new four-cylinder variant stoking demand for the
compact SUV.
Also helping profitability is an agreement between workers
and management to extend weekly hours at Zuffenhausen and drop
parts of a pay increase.
($1 = 0.9068 euros)
(Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; writing by Andreas Cremer;
Editing by Greg Mahlich)