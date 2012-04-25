By Andreas Cremer
| BEIJING, April 25
BEIJING, April 25 German sportscar maker Porsche
is bracing for slower sales growth in China this
year as the country's premium auto segment loses momentum amid a
slowdown in economic growth.
China's economy grew at its slowest pace in the first
quarter -- 8.1 percent against 8.9 percent in the previous three
months -- in three years. Chinese auto sales climbed 4.5 percent
in March to 1.4 million, but slid 1.3 percent over the quarter.
"Economic development in China is normalising and the
long-term outlook remains stable," sales chief Bernhard Maier
told Reuters at the Beijing auto show.
Full-year growth in Porsche's Chinese sales, including the
911 sports car and the Cayenne sport-utility vehicle, may not
exceed the 38 percent achieved in the first quarter, he said.
"At the end of the year there should be a reasonable
increase in our growth in China," he said, without giving
figures.
Porsche sold 65 percent more vehicles, or a total of 24,300,
in the world's biggest car market last year.
Auto sales in the U.S. rose about 13 percent in March as
consumers, energised by an improving job market, replaced old
vehicles and took advantage of cheap financing. The U.S. and
China are Porsche's two biggest sales markets.
China has been posting stronger rates of delivery growth for
several years, though the U.S. may remain the sports car maker's
biggest market in 2012, due to greater demand for new
generations of the iconic 911 and mid-engine Boxster roadster,
Maier said.
"Should the need for mobility develop as rapidly as
projected, then China could surpass the United States over the
middle or long term as our biggest market," he said.
Porsche, which is combining with Europe's biggest auto
manufacturer Volkswagen, may tap VW resources in a
drive to boost global sales to about 200,000 units by 2018.
Worldwide deliveries rose 21 percent last year to 117,000
autos, with the Cayenne SUV, Porsche's best-selling model,
contributing some 60,000 units.