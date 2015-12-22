* Zuffenhausen staff accept lower pay, longer hours -report
BERLIN, Dec 22 Porsche workers have
agreed to concessions worth several hundred million euros to
secure production of an all-electric sports car at the
manufacturer's biggest plant, a spokesman for the company said.
The Volkswagen-owned manufacturer said earlier this month it
would spend about 1 billion euros ($1.10 billion) at its base in
Zuffenhausen and create more than 1,000 jobs there to build the
battery-powered "Mission E" model.
But wage costs of the 13,000 workers employed at
Zuffenhausen exceed those at Porsche's other German factory in
Leipzig and at a VW plant in Osnabrueck where Porsche's Cayman
and Cayenne models are assembled, a source at Porsche said.
"Employer and employees have jointly drawn up measures that
have led to the decision of producing the Mission E model at
Zuffenhausen," a spokesman for Porsche said on Tuesday,
confirming a report by German magazine Automobilwoche.
Cost-cutting measures agreed between workers at Zuffenhausen
and management include steps to raise the workweek to 35 hours
from 34 and to drop parts of a pay increase between 2016 and
2025, the magazine said. Porsche declined comment on details of
the measures.
Porsche's works council did not return calls seeking
comment.
($1 = 0.9119 euros)
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer, editing by David Evans)