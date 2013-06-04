STUTTGART, Germany, June 4 Former Porsche SE
finance chief Holger Haerter has been fined 630,000
euros ($820,000) for misleading French bank BNP Paribas
in loan negotiations in early 2009.
A criminal court in Stuttgart, Germany, on Tuesday sentenced
Haerter, who helped engineer Porsche's unsuccessful attempt to
take over Volkswagen, to 180 daily instalments of
3.500 euros for making incomplete and wrong statements about the
value of VW share derivatives held by Porsche at the time.
Public prosecutors in Stuttgart, where Porsche is based, had
sought a 3-year suspended prison sentence plus a 1 million euro
fine, while Haerter's lawyers wanted an
acquittal.
According to testimonies by the bank's representatives in
the case, BNP did not feel misled.
The botched takeover attempt led to string of other legal
disputes that remain pending.
Hedge funds are seeking billions of euros in damages from
Porsche SE, claiming they were misled about Porsche's intentions
with regard to VW in 2008.
German prosecutors have charged both former Porsche Chief
Executive Wendelin Wiedeking and Haerter with market
manipulation related to the purchase of VW shares.
Publicly traded holding company Porsche SE sold the Porsche
sports car business to VW last year. Porsche SE still owns 50.7
percent of VW's ordinary shares.
($1 = 0.7675 euros)
(Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Writing by Ludwig Burger;
Editing by Peter Dinkloh and Mark Potter)