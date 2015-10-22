By Ilona Wissenbach
| STUTTGART, Germany
STUTTGART, Germany Oct 22 Porsche SE's
former chief executive denied manipulating
Volkswagen shares during a failed takeover of VW in
2008 in a trial that revives an earlier scandal at the carmaker
battling an emissions-cheating saga.
German prosecutors accuse Wendelin Wiedeking of pursuing
plans for the sports car manufacturer to take over much larger
VW while making public statements to the contrary. His former
finance chief Holger Haerter also faces the same charges.
Porsche SE's former top managers could face a sentence of up
to five years in prison if they are found guilty of breaching
securities trading laws, which is a criminal offence.
"I will fight the accusations raised against me with
vigour," Wiedeking said on Thursday, the opening day of a case
being heard in the regional court in Stuttgart where Porsche is
based. "I am innocent."
Wiedeking and Haerter, who also denies wrongdoing, are the
two highest-ranking German auto executives to go on trial.
Porsche SE, a publicly traded holding company that owns 52.2
percent of VW ordinary shares, is the biggest shareholder in VW,
Europe's largest car company.
VW admitted last month it used illegal software to rig
emissions tests on diesel vehicles in the United States,
sparking the biggest business crisis in its history.
Wiedeking hit back at Ferdinand Piech, the Porsche family
patriarch and chairman of Volkswagen at the time, who was behind
the dismissal of Wiedeking as Porsche CEO in 2009.
"Ferdinand Piech once let himself be quoted as saying that
he 'would not allow his life's work at VW and Audi to be ruined
by a hired manager'," Wiedeking told the court.
"The prosecutor seriously thinks it's possible that I would
have conspired with Ferdinand Piech despite his public stance
to secretly take over VW, to manipulate board and supervisory
board protocols and to systematically deceive the capital
market!" he said.
"This presumed closeness to Piece really hurts me."
After months of denying any plans to acquire VW, Porsche
disclosed in October 2008 that its options gave it control of
almost three quarters of VW, sending the car maker's shares
higher and forcing short-sellers to race to buy back stock they
had borrowed on the assumption that VW shares would drop.
The historic short squeeze pushed VW shares to over 1,000
euros each within days, briefly making the Wolfsburg-based
carmaker the world's most valuable company and triggering
accusations of market manipulation.
"We did not conceal the hedging operations," Wiedeking said
in written remarks distributed by his law firm.
"Every investor who was familiar with publications of
Porsche and the press knew that besides stake purchases we also
conducted hedging operations."
Hearings have been scheduled in the case until the end of
February.
