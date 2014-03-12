FRANKFURT, March 12 Volkswagen's sportscar maker Porsche AG said on Wednesday that February deliveries rose 6 percent from the year-earlier period to 11,061 vehicles.

Deliveries were up 14 percent in Europe and 14 percent in the United States as sales of the Boxster roadster rose 60 percent compared with February last year, the company said. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Maria Sheahan)