STUTTGART, Germany, July 26 Porsche
has raised the number of jobs it will create for the production
of its first all-electric sports car to more than 1,400 from
more than 1,000 previously, the manufacturer said on Tuesday.
More than 1,200 of the new positions will be created at the
Volkwagen-owned brand's base in Zuffenhausen where Porsche is
building a new paint shop and assembly line for the
battery-powered Mission E due to be built by the end of the
decade.
Porsche also said it will increase the number of
apprenticeships to 220 from 150.
