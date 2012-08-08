Aug 9 A New York state court rejected a motion
by Porsche Automobil Holding SE to dismiss a $1.4
billion-plus lawsuit brought by 26 hedge funds alleging fraud
and unjust enrichment stemming from the company's trading in
Volkswagen voting shares in 2008, Porsche said late
on Wednesday.
Porsche SE said it continued to believe the damage claims
were without factual and legal merit, adding it would appeal the
decision.
"Porsche SE also continues to maintain that the New York
Supreme Court is not an appropriate forum for the resolution of
the hedge funds' alleged claims, and that their claims should be
heard in Germany, where several of these funds have brought
claims against Porsche SE," the company said in a statement.
Analysts often argued Porsche SE was more of a hedge fund
than a carmaker since most of its profits were made from
substantial derivative positions in VW voting shares in the
years leading up to its near collapse.
A growing gap in the value of VW ordinary shares versus its
preferred shares in 2007 and 2008 aroused the interest of hedge
funds, which began borrowing stock to bet heavily that the
valuations would narrow.
In late October 2008, Porsche SE triggered a massive short
squeeze, sending voting shares in VW soaring to over 1,000 euros
each at one point after it revealed it had effectively cornered
the market in the ordinary shares.
(Reporting By Christiaan Hetzner; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)