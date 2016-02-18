STUTTGART Feb 18 German state prosecutors said
they are seeking prison terms for Porsche SE's
former chief executive and finance chief, who are accused of
having manipulated Volkswagen shares during a failed
takeover of VW in 2008.
As part of a criminal trial in Stuttgart, the prosecutors
accuse former CEO Wendelin Wiedeking of pursuing plans for the
sports car manufacturer to take over much larger VW while making
public statements to the contrary. His former finance chief
Holger Haerter also faces the same charges.
Prosecutor Heiko Wagenpfeil said on Thursday he would seek a
prison sentence of two years and six months plus a punitive fine
of 1 million euros ($1.1 million) for Wiedeking and a sentence
of two years and three months for Haerter.
He is also seeking a punitive fine of 807 million euros for
Porsche SE, formerly the owner of the Porsche sports
car business and now a holding company that is VW's largest
shareholder.
The court is scheduled to deliver a verdict on March 4.
