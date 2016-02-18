STUTTGART Feb 18 German state prosecutors said they are seeking prison terms for Porsche SE's former chief executive and finance chief, who are accused of having manipulated Volkswagen shares during a failed takeover of VW in 2008.

As part of a criminal trial in Stuttgart, the prosecutors accuse former CEO Wendelin Wiedeking of pursuing plans for the sports car manufacturer to take over much larger VW while making public statements to the contrary. His former finance chief Holger Haerter also faces the same charges.

Prosecutor Heiko Wagenpfeil said on Thursday he would seek a prison sentence of two years and six months plus a punitive fine of 1 million euros ($1.1 million) for Wiedeking and a sentence of two years and three months for Haerter.

He is also seeking a punitive fine of 807 million euros for Porsche SE, formerly the owner of the Porsche sports car business and now a holding company that is VW's largest shareholder.

The court is scheduled to deliver a verdict on March 4.

($1 = 0.9011 euros) (Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Writing by Ludwig Burger; editing by Susan Thomas)