* Appeals court overturns lower court decision
* Porsche SE still views allegations as unfounded
* Porsche SE also faces investor lawsuits
BERLIN, Aug 26 Two of Porsche SE's
former top executives will be forced to stand trial in Germany
over their stewardship during the company's botched 2008 attempt
to acquire Volkswagen.
The investment company's former chief executive Wendelin
Wiedeking and ex-finance chief Holger Haerter are suspected of
masking a plan to take over VW and secretly piling
up a holding in Europe's largest automaker six years ago.
Tuesday's ruling by a Stuttgart appeals court overturned a
decision by a lower court on April 24 which found the evidence
insufficient to pursue the case.
The appeals court said it had "listed multiple signs that
could suggest that there was a so-called hidden decision to
increase the stake (in VW) as much as they could suggest an
opposite evaluation by the lower court."
Porsche SE, the family-controlled holding company that owns
a majority stake in VW, said it still viewed the allegations as
unfounded.
Investors have sued Porsche SE for more than 5 billion
euros($6.6 billion), arguing the holding company camouflaged its
takeover intentions and misled the public. The company still
faces pending lawsuits at other German courts.
In March 2008, Porsche SE dismissed talk it intended to take
over VW. But seven months later it revealed it controlled 74.1
percent of VW's common stock, just short of the 75 percent
takeover threshold.
Porsche's statement on its shareholding at the time caused
VW shares to surge to record highs as short-sellers scrambled to
cover their positions.
($1 = 0.7577 euro)
