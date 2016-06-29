BRIEF-BVT offer to acquire two debt portfolios chosen
* ITS OFFER TO ACQUIRE TWO DEBT PORTFOLIOS OF TOTAL NOMINAL VALUE OF ABOUT 14 MILLION ZLOTYS CHOSEN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
STUTTGART, Germany, June 29 Volkswagen's majority stakeholder Porsche SE said it has no plans to sue the carmaker for damages over the diesel emissions scandal.
Porsche, owner of 52 percent of Volkswagen's (VW) voting rights, will not claim for damages because an investigation by Braunschweig prosecutors against former VW Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn has not uncovered evidence of misconduct on behalf of the former top executive, Porsche SE compliance chief Manfred Doess said at the holding company's shareholder meeting on Wednesday. (Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Writing by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)
* ITS OFFER TO ACQUIRE TWO DEBT PORTFOLIOS OF TOTAL NOMINAL VALUE OF ABOUT 14 MILLION ZLOTYS CHOSEN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
COPENHAGEN, May 17 - Iceland's central bank cut its key deposit rate to 4.75 percent from 5 percent on Wednesday as a stronger currency puts downward pressure on inflation.