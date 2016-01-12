FRANKFURT Jan 12 A German court on Tuesday
ruled in favour of Porsche SE, denying a
shareholder's appeal against a lower court's decision to dismiss
a claim seeking damages from Porsche for its botched attempt to
take over carmaker Volkswagen in 2008.
The ruling by the Higher Regional Court of Braunschweig
cannot be appealed in federal court, Porsche said in a
statement.
In the case, one of several civil cases lodged at different
German courts seeking a total of more than 5 billion euros
($5.43 billion) in compensation, a shareholder sought about
132,000 euros from Porsche for what he said was deliberate
immoral damage.
($1 = 0.9213 euros)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Arno Schuetze)