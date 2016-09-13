FRANKFURT, Sept 13 Porsche SE, the
main shareholder of Volkswagen (VW), is facing
lawsuits from investors claiming the firm did not disclose the
financial risks of VW's emissions scandal uncovered a year ago.
A spokesman at Porsche SE said on Tuesday Frankfurt-based
law firm Nieding + Barth had filed 12 lawsuits against the firm
which controls 52.2 percent of VW's voting shares, while lawyer
Andreas Tilp has submitted another three suits.
Tilp, who has represented investors in many German cases
over capital market-disclosure issues, has also been pushing a
case against VW filed on behalf of hundreds of investors and
worth over 3 billion euros ($3.37 billion).
"We consider all complaints to be unfounded," the Porsche
spokesman said, noting that as a holding company, Porsche SE is
principally not involved in VW's operating business.
The Porsche investors claim they lost out from the fall in
Porsche SE preference shares after VW's manipulations were
brought to light by authorities in the United States last
September.
The regional court in Stuttgart, where Porsche is based, has
received 80 lawsuits targeting Porsche and VW, Germany's
Stuttgarter Zeitung reported earlier on Tuesday, citing a
spokeswoman at the court.
VW, Europe's largest automaker, is also caught up in legal
action in the United States, South Korea and elsewhere and is
facing billions of dollars in costs related to its
emissions-test manipulations, making it the biggest scandal in
VW's history.
($1 = 0.8895 euros)
