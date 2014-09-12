FRANKFURT, Sept 12 Porsche Automobil Holding SE
, the investment company which owns a majority stake
in Volkswagen, on Friday said it had bought a 10
percent stake in Inrix, a U.S.-based firm specialised in
analysing crowd-sourced traffic information.
Porsche SE bought the stake for around $55 million, the
latest move in a trend by Germany's car industry to gain
expertise in software-based and technology businesses.
Last week, Stuttgart-based rival Daimler bought
mytaxi and RideScout, two smartphone applications that will help
the maker of Mercedes-Benz limousines provide services to people
who do not own cars.
Inrix combines data from connected cars, trucks and
smartphones to help transport agencies analyse traffic flow
data, and to help them react to accidents and unplanned road
closures.
Inrix, based in Kirkland, Washington, has built up a network
in 40 countries, including Russia, China, Brazil, Singapore, and
the United Arab Emirates, which allows it to calculate detailed
traffic speeds every 10 metres across 4 million miles of road.
Porsche Automobil Holding SE, an investment vehicle
controlled by the Porsche and Piech families, has been on the
lookout for investments since it sold its Porsche sportscar
business to Volkswagen in 2012.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Mark Potter)