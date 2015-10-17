FRANKFURT Oct 17 Former Volkswagen
chief executive Martin Winterkorn is stepping down as head of
Porsche Automobil Holding SE, the family-owned
holding company that controls a majority stake in Volkswagen,
Porsche SE said in a statement on Saturday.
Hans Dieter Poetsch, the chief financial officer of Porsche
SE and designated new VW chairman, was appointed to succeed
Winterkorn as chairman of the Porsche SE executive board with
effect from Nov. 1.
Earlier this week, several media reported that Martin
Winterkorn, who quit at VW last month, would step down from his
remaining posts related to the company in the coming days.
Winterkorn resigned as CEO of Europe's largest carmaker
after the group admitted cheating in diesel emissions tests in
the United States, triggering the company's biggest business
scandal in its 78-year history, but he retained a number of key
positions within the Volkswagen group.
Poetsch was appointed Volkswagen chairman on Oct. 7.
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Kevin Liffey)