(Adds background on Winterkorn's other positions)
FRANKFURT Oct 17 Former Volkswagen
chief executive Martin Winterkorn is stepping down as head of
Porsche Automobil Holding SE, the family-owned
holding company that controls a majority stake in Volkswagen,
Porsche SE said in a statement on Saturday.
Hans Dieter Poetsch, the chief financial officer of Porsche
SE and designated new chairman of the VW supervisory board, was
appointed to succeed Winterkorn as Porsche SE chief executive
with effect from Nov. 1.
Several German media had reported that Martin Winterkorn,
who quit at VW last month, would step down from his remaining
posts related to the company in the coming days.
Winterkorn resigned as CEO of Europe's largest carmaker
after the group admitted cheating in diesel emissions tests in
the United States, triggering the company's biggest business
scandal in its 78-year history.
Winterkorn is also chairman of VW's luxury brand Audi, its
trucks division Scania, and its newly-created Truck & Bus
holding.
Lower Saxony, VW's second-biggest shareholder, as well as
influential labour leaders at VW have been putting pressure on
Winterkorn to resign from his remaining posts within the group,
several people familiar with the matter have said.
Volkswagen is considering a reduction in temporary workers
as part of efforts to offset the cost of the emissions scandal,
the car maker's works council said on Saturday.
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Kevin Liffey)