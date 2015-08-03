UPDATE 1-Sony taps Vinciquerra to lead Sony film, TV studio
LOS ANGELES, May 11 Sony Corp on Thursday named former Fox television executive Anthony Vinciquerra as chairman and chief executive of Sony Pictures Entertainment, effective June 1.
FRANKFURT Aug 3 Porsche Automobil Holding SE , which controls 51 percent of Volkswagen's common stock, reported first-half group profit of 1.65 billion euros ($1.81 billion).
The holding company further said it expects full-year profits of between 2.8 billion euros and 3.8 billion euros. ($1 = 0.9127 euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Ludwig Burger)
LOS ANGELES, May 11 Sony Corp on Thursday named former Fox television executive Anthony Vinciquerra as chairman and chief executive of Sony Pictures Entertainment, effective June 1.
NEW YORK, May 11 The board overhaul at Whole Foods Markets Inc has failed to satisfy Jana Partners, according to a person familiar with the matter, signaling that the month-long battle between the organic grocer and activist hedge fund is no nearer to a conclusion.