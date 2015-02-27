BRIEF-Bon-Ton Stores announces retirement of Tim Grumbacher
* The Bon-Ton Stores Inc announces retirement of Tim Grumbacher and election of Debra K. Simon as chairman of the board
FRANKFURT Feb 27 Porsche Automobil Holding SE on Friday said the rising value of its stake in auto maker Volkswagen helped lift after tax earnings for 2014 to 3 billion euros ($3.36 billion).
Porsche Automobil Holding SE, which controls a 50.73 percent voting stake in Volkswagen, had previously expected an after tax profit of between 2.2 billion euros and 2.7 billion euros.
Porsche SE said this development is mainly due to the higher profit of Porsche SE from the investment in Volkswagen AG accounted for at equity, which is expected to reach 3.4 billion euros.
Final results are due on March 17. ($1 = 0.8935 euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Jonathan Gould)
CHICAGO/MANHATTAN, Kan., May 5 U.S. flour millers were scrambling to find high-protein wheat supplies remaining from last year's harvest amid fears the developing crop, some of which was hit by snow in Kansas this week, could yield lower-quality grain, buyers said on Friday.