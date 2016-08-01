BERLIN Aug 1 Porsche SE, the main shareholder of Volkswagen (VW), said first-half net profit plunged 41 percent, reflecting lower earnings at VW, which is grappling with its emissions scandal.

Net profit in the January-to-June period declined to 980 million euros ($1.09 billion) from 1.65 billion a year earlier, Porsche SE said on Monday.

The holding company for the Porsche and Piech families which controls 52.2 percent of Volkswagen's voting shares, said net liquidity stood at 1.32 billion euros at the end of June and is expected to come in between 1.0 and 1.5 billion euros at the end of the year, keeping to forecasts.

Stuttgart-based Porsche SE reiterated it expects a net profit of between 1.4 billion euros and 2.4 billion euros this year, after posting a 273 million euro loss in 2015. ($1 = 0.8957 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Ludwig Burger)