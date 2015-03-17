* Payment of tax arrears may shrink net liquidity -CFO
By Ilona Wissenbach
STUTTGART, Germany, March 17 Porsche Automobil
Holding SE is facing the payment of 428 million
euros ($454 million) in tax arrears this year which may shrink
its net liquidity and cap dividend payouts, finance chief Hans
Dieter Poetsch said on Tuesday.
A tax audit for the 2006-2009 period when Porsche SE sought
to take control of much-larger Volkswagen had
determined the size of arrears, Poetsch said at the company's
annual press conference.
Payment of tax arrears may shrink the company's net
liquidity to between 1.7 billion euros and 2.3 billion, compared
with 2.27 billion in 2014, Poetsch said. There will probably be
no increase in dividend payouts to shareholders for 2015.
"This is about complicated circumstances related to hedging
operations," the CFO said, without being more specific.
Stuttgart-based Porsche SE also said it is aiming for net
income this year between 2.8 billion euros and 3.8 billion,
compared with 3 billion in 2014.
The company also said it was pondering further investment in
technology firms as carmakers look for new opportunities by
pushing into software businesses.
Porsche SE, which owns a majority stake in VW, has been on
the lookout for investments since it sold its sportscar business
to VW in 2012.
"Connectivity between cars and infrastructure is one of the
key megatrends in the automotive industry," Porsche SE's Chief
Executive Martin Winterkorn said. "We see a highly interesting
and profitable area for future investment here."
Porsche SE, controlled by the Porsche and Piech families,
bought a 10 percent stake in United States-based traffic
information provider Inrix for about $55 million in September.
German rival Daimler owns mytaxi and RideScout,
two smartphone applications acquired last year to help the maker
of Mercedes-Benz limousines to provide services to people who do
not own cars.
($1 = 0.9432 euros)
(Writing by Andreas Cremer; Editing by David Goodman and David
Holmes)