BERLIN Aug 6 German holding company Porsche SE said on Wednesday that after-tax profit increased by almost a fifth to 1.74 billion euros ($2.32 billion), reflecting growing earnings at Volkswagen.

Porsche SE's sole asset is the majority stake in VW following the 2012 sale of the Porsche AG car-making division to Europe's largest carmaker that settled a prolonged takeover dispute.

Stuttgart-based Porsche SE reaffirmed its guidance for full-year after-tax profit to come in between 2.2 billion and 2.7 billion euros. (1 US dollar = 0.7479 euro) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Victoria Bryan)