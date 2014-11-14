FRANKFURT Nov 14 Porsche SE has
warned shareholders it could be forced to return "economic
benefits" from a failed takeover of Volkswagen AG if
former board members are convicted, the company's quarterly
report said.
In 2008, Porsche SE attempted to gain a 75 percent stake in
rival Volkswagen by accumulating shares in stages, including
through the use of derivatives.
The prosecutor's office in Stuttgart, where Porsche is
based, has sought to bring charges of market manipulation
against former Porsche Chief Executive Wendelin Wiedeking and
his former finance chief Holger Haerter, alleging they made
false public statements during the takeover.
The defendants' lawyers have denied any wrongdoing by their
clients.
Porsche's quarterly report this week said a conviction of
the executives may have financial ramifications for Porsche SE.
"In case of conviction of the former board members of the
executive board Dr. Wendelin Wiedeking and Holger P. Haerter,
the Regional Court of Stuttgart could impose a fine," it said.
"A possible economic benefit obtained by Porsche SE from the
alleged criminal offence of the former members of the executive
board could be confiscated," the report said, adding it
considers all allegations made in the aforementioned proceedings
to be without merit.
Investors have accused Porsche's former top management of
pursuing plans to take full control of much larger carmaker VW
far earlier than they had disclosed, while making public
statements to the contrary.
In March 2008 for example, Porsche dismissed as
"speculation" media reports it intended to take over VW.
Seven months later, Porsche disclosed it had options giving
it control of almost three-quarters of VW, sending its shares
higher and forcing short-sellers to race to buy back stock they
had borrowed, betting that VW shares would drop.
"We are examining whether there was market manipulation," a
Stuttgart Prosecutor's office spokeswoman said on Friday.
Stuttgart prosecutors want to explore whether Porsche's
failure to disclose the ownership of a package of Volkswagen
derivatives amounts to misleading the market.
A spokesman for Porsche SE rejected the allegations.
According to disclosure laws at the time, Porsche was not
obliged to reveal it owned the derivatives package, he said.
Stuttgart prosecutors say in addition to a fine, the courts
could force Porsche SE to return additional economic benefits
gleaned from the takeover tactic.
The Financial Times first reported Porsche SE may face
additional legal risks. The paper said hedge funds suing Porsche
allege in court documents that Porsche received a cash inflow of
over 5 billion euros due to unwinding some of the derivatives.
Porsche declined to comment on that figure.
Wiedeking's manoeuvres to take over Volkswagen ultimately
backfired, and pushed Porsche near bankruptcy. Instead of taking
over Volkswagen, Porsche ended up seeking a rescue from VW, and
selling its sportscar business Porsche AG to the carmaker.
