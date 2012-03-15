STUTTGART, March 15 Indebted German
automotive holding Porsche SE forecast it would
remain profitable this year after accounting writedowns on
derivatives linked to its efforts to combine with Volkswagen
nearly inflicted a loss in 2011.
Profit after tax at Porsche SE, which holds a majority stake
in VW, suffered a 4.37 billion euro ($5.69 billion) hit last
year because of effects of an impairment of put-call options on
the holding's core sports car business, Porsche said in a
statement on Thursday.
Porsche SE posted an after tax profit of 59 million euros
last year.
($1 = 0.7677 euros)
(Reporting By Andreas Cremer)