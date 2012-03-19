HAMBURG, March 19 German sports car maker Porsche AG shrank its net debt by 18 percent to 2.58 billion euros ($3.40 billion) at the end of 2011.

The company, jointly owned by Porsche SE and Volkswagen, also posted a 21 percent jump in 2011 net profit to 1.46 billion euros, its annual report published on Monday showed. ($1 = 0.7592 euros) (Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Maria Sheahan)