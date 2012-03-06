* Prosecutors charge 3 Porsche employees with credit fraud
FRANKFURT, March 6 German state
prosecutors have charged three employees at Porsche
with credit fraud, the latest fallout from a legal dispute
alleging the sportscar maker illegally cornered the market in
Volkswagen shares in 2008.
The unnamed Porsche employees are accused of giving false
information about the number of options Porsche held on
Volkswagen ordinary shares during talks over a 10
billion euro ($13.23 billion) loan refinancing in March 2009,
prosecutors in Stuttgart said in a statement on Tuesday.
Prosecutors did not elaborate on which employees were being
charged. Porsche, which is headquartered in Stuttgart, was not
immediately available for comment.
After running up billions of euros in debt following an
unsuccessful attempt to buy Volkswagen, Porsche struggled to
refinance billions of euros in debt in 2009 and was eventually
forced to seek a rescue from Volkswagen.
Lawsuits by investors, unresolved windfall tax liabilities
and a criminal investigation in Germany into breach of trust and
market manipulation continue to hamper efforts to combine with
Volkswagen, which already holds a stake in sportscar unit
Porsche AG.
Investors said they were victimised when Porsche quietly
bought nearly all the freely traded ordinary shares of
Volkswagen as part of a plan to take over the company, a move
that contradicted its public statements that it had no plans to
do so.
When Porsche revealed its holdings in October 2008, shares
of VW soared, briefly making the company the world's biggest by
market value. This caused a "short squeeze" and created losses
for some investors, which had entered swap agreements and would
have benefited from a decline in price.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Edward Taylor; Editing by Jon
Loades-Carter)