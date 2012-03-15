(Adds background on VW integration, Porsche sales)
By Andreas Cremer
STUTTGART, March 15 Indebted German
carmaker Porsche SE said demand for its iconic 911
sports car would help it post a 2012 profit, a year after huge
accounting writedowns linked to its botched merger with
Volkswagen nearly inflicted a 2011 loss.
Profit after tax at Porsche SE, the holding company which
owns a majority stake in VW, took a 4.37 billion euro ($5.69
billion) hit last year after a revaluation of Porsche SE's sell
options on the sports car business burdened results, Porsche
said in a statement on Thursday.
It posted an after tax result of 59 million euros for 2011.
"We're noting a pleasant development in the current business
year," Chief Financial Officer Hans Dieter Poetsch said at a
press conference, citing reduced interest payments and a
shrinking impact of the revaluation of the put-call options.
Porsche has enjoyed high order intake in the first quarter,
in particular strong demand for its 911 sports car, a new
generation of which went on sale in Europe and the United States
last December, said Matthias Mueller, head of the automotive
division.
"We will keep up our high pace of growth, perhaps even
increase it yet again," Mueller said.
Porsche and VW agreed a merger in 2009 after Porsche racked
up more than 10 billion euros of debt attempting to buy Europe's
biggest car maker outright. But VW tore up the deal last
September citing unquantifiable legal risks including a criminal
probe into the holding's former management team.
The car makers have since been exploring other ways to fold
the remainder of Porsche's automotive business into VW, which
acquired 49.9 percent of Porsche for 3.9 billion euros in
December 2009. VW faces a tax bill of around 1 billion euros if
it buys the remainder of Porsche before 2014.
An agreement does not seem imminent, not least because both
companies are still negotiating with the tax authorities.
Martin Winterkorn, chief executive of VW and Porsche's
holding company, said at VW's annual press conference on March
12 that the company still faced "several hurdles" to fully
combine with Porsche.
"We're still in the midst of our verifications," Poetsch
said on Thursday, adding that VW and Porsche hope to combine
before 2014 to reap synergies of more than 700 million euros.
Porsche, whose deliveries rose 22 percent last year to a
record 119,000 vehicles, will propose a higher dividend to the
annual shareholders' meeting on June 25. Holders of preferred
stock may be paid 76 cents per share while ordinary shareholders
may receive 75.4 cents per share. Preferred shareholders earned
a 50 cents dividend for the previous 2010 business year.
($1 = 0.7677 euros)
(Reporting By Andreas Cremer; Editing by Sophie Walker)