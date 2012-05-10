BERLIN May 10 German sports car maker Porsche will introduce a smaller version of its four-door Panamera sedan by 2017, at the latest, weekly magazine Auto Bild reported on Thursday, citing no sources.

The new car labelled Pajun will expand Porsche's portfolio to six model lines and compete with the E-Class made by Daimler's Mercedes-Benz and its CLS coupe, the magazine said.

Costs for the Pajun will range between 65,000 euros ($84,100) and 100,000 euros.

Porsche spokesman Hans-Gerd Bode told Reuters there were many ideas for a sixth model but decisions had not been taken.

Chief Executive Officer Matthias Mueller has said that Porsche may expand its model lines to seven from four to help achieve its goal of increasing annual sales to about 200,000.

Porsche makes the 911 sports car, the Boxster/Cayman series, the Cayenne SUV and the Panamera. The company will next year start building a fifth model, the Macan compact SUV. ($1 = 0.7733 euros) (Reporting By Andreas Cremer; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)