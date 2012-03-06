FRANKFURT, March 6 German state
prosecutors are pressing charges against three Porsche
employees for giving false information to a lender
in talks over a 10 billion euro ($13.23 billion) loan
refinancing, adding to the carmaker's legal woes.
The prosecutors based in Stuttgart, where Porsche is
headquartered, said in a statement that it accuses three unnamed
company employees of giving false information in March 2009
about the number of options Porsche held at the time on
Volkswagen's ordinary shares.
Porsche was not immediately available for comment.
Billions of euros in legal claims for damages have been
brought by enraged investors who took wrong-way bets on a
decline in VW shares in 2008. They claim they were misled by the
sportscar maker about how many shares in VW it held at the time,
leading to a short squeeze that turbo-charged VW shares.
($1 = 0.7557 euros)
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger)