STUTTGART, Germany Feb 11 Porsche SE said on Monday that German prosecutors have extended an ongoing probe into market manipulation to include several members of the holding's supervisory board.

The investigation relates to a massive short squeeze late in 2008 after Porsche SE effectively cornered the market in Volkswagen voting shares.

The holding nearly collapsed a year later following its failed attempt to acquire full strategic and financial control over Volkswagen, ultimately selling its sports-car business to pay off billions in accumulated debt.

Stuttgart prosecutors couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

