STUTTGART, Germany Feb 11 Porsche SE
said on Monday that German prosecutors have extended
an ongoing probe into market manipulation to include several
members of the holding's supervisory board.
The investigation relates to a massive short squeeze late in
2008 after Porsche SE effectively cornered the market in
Volkswagen voting shares.
The holding nearly collapsed a year later following its
failed attempt to acquire full strategic and financial control
over Volkswagen, ultimately selling its sports-car business to
pay off billions in accumulated debt.
Stuttgart prosecutors couldn't immediately be reached for
comment.
(Reporting by Hendrick Sackmann, writing by Andreas Cremer and
editing by Christiaan Hetzner)