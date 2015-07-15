* Porsche, labour agree on steps to safeguard jobs
* Workers agree to more flexible hours
* Porsche to refrain from redundancies through 2020
(Adds CEO comment, detail and background)
BERLIN, July 15 German sports carmaker Porsche
will spend 1.1 billion euros ($1.21 bln) through
2020 to upgrade its main production and research sites for more
models.
Volkswagen-owned Porsche is building a new engine plant and
body shop at its core factory in Zuffenhausen, in southern
Germany, which will take over production of the Cayman series
from VW in 2016, adding to assembly of Porsche 911 and Boxster
models.
The investment target is part of a deal announced by
Porsche's management board and labour leaders on Wednesday,
designed to safeguard jobs at Zuffenhausen, the R&D centre in
Weissach and at sales operations in Ludwigsburg where about
13,000 people are employed, a labour official said.
"Porsche is facing great challenges like all carmakers,"
Chief Executive Matthias Mueller said, citing the push into
fuel-efficient technology and digitalization. "That's why we
examine and improve all processes and set the future course in
time."
Porsche, together with luxury division Audi the main profit
contributor for parent VW, plans to roll out a seventh model by
2020 but has yet to make a final decision on the vehicle.
The Stuttgart-based manufacturer plans to sell more than
200,000 cars for the first time this year, powered by demand for
the Macan compact sport-utility vehicle it introduced in April
2014.
The new agreement with labour leaders obliges Porsche to
refrain from compulsory redundancies at its southern German
facilities until 2020, in return for steps to expand daily
working hours and other productivity-boosting measures which
Porsche declined to specify.
($1 = 0.9074 euros)
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Susan Fenton)