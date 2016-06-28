* New Porsche Panamera to hit showrooms in November
* Panamera sales to more than double by 2020 -IHS
* Porsche CEO sticks to diesel technology
BERLIN, June 29 Porsche expects to increase
sales of the redesigned Panamera sedan by at least a third next
year, its chief executive said, counting on enhanced digital
features and more efficient engines to boost demand for the
113,000-euro ($125,000) model.
Volkswagen -owned Porsche is targeting luxury-car
buyers with a sportier, sleeker version of the four-door
Panamera that is due to hit European showrooms in November and
Chinese dealerships early next year.
To tap growth in its largest market, Porsche will offer an
extended version to Chinese buyers - many of whom have drivers -
which is 15 centimeters (6 inches) longer than the standard
model, Chief Executive Oliver Blume told reporters on Tuesday.
"China is still on a high level, though not where it was two
to three years ago," Blume said during the model's unveiling in
Berlin.
"We expect (global) sales to be slightly above the level" of
20,000 cars per year originally targeted for the Panamera when
it was launched in 2009, he said. A total of 15,004 of the cars
were sold last year.
Forecasts by research firm IHS Automotive suggest the CEO
could be more upbeat.
Sales of the Panamera, which saves costs by sharing a
platform with models from Volkswagen's (VW) Audi and Bentley
brands, may more than double to 35,444 cars by 2020, IHS
predicts.
By comparison, BMW's 7-Series model may increase
30 percent to 51,825 cars while sales of Mercedes'
S-Class may decline 21 percent to 79,044 units.
Porsche, a key contributor to VW group profit, drew fire
from industry observers for the first-generation Panamera which
it launched during the 2009 financial crisis when premium-car
buyers withheld spending.
With its disproportionately long midsection and a humped up
rear roofline, it was difficult to recognize the 2009 Panamera
as a Porsche. The successor model, which boasts an infrared
camera-based night vision device, comes with a rear roofline 2
centimeters lower.
"The concept (of the Panamera) required a lot of courage and
many said we were crazy," Blume said. "But courage changes
everything."
Despite parent VW's diesel emissions scandal, there were no
discussions among top managers at the group to discontinue the
Panamera's diesel version which surges to 100 kilometers an hour
in 4.5 seconds.
"Today there are still many markets where diesel is
indispensable to fulfill CO2 limits," Blume said. "In the U.S.
there are still many friends of diesel who appreciate the
long-distance range."
($1 = 0.9033 euros)
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Chris Reese)