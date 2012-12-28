* New York court dismisses hedge fund lawsuit against
Porsche
* Court says New York not appropriate venue for suit
* Other claims still pending
FRANKFURT, Dec 28 Porsche SE shares
surged on Friday after it won a dismissal of a U.S. lawsuit by
26 hedge funds, one of several legal actions over its purchase
of shares in Volkswagen, Europe's largest carmaker.
Posche shares were trading 6.3 percent higher at 1009 GMT,
but analysts warned the German company's triumph in court hinged
on a legal formality rather than the substance of the case.
On Thursday, a five-justice panel of the New York State
appeals court in Manhattan found Porsche had established that
the state was the wrong place in which to bring the lawsuit.
The hedge funds now have 30 days to decide whether to pursue
the case in the Court of Appeals, New York's highest state
court.
"The decision is made with regard to the jurisdiction and
not on a claim itself," DZ Bank analyst Michael Punzet said,
adding other lawsuits seeking damages were ongoing.
A $2 billion lawsuit brought by other hedge funds in a U.S.
federal court is pending.
Porsche was not immediately available for comment on Friday.
The company has previously said the hedge funds' lawsuits are
without factual and legal merit.
Last week, prosecutors in Porsche's hometown of Stuttgart
announced market manipulation charges against former Chief
Executive Wendelin Wiedeking and former Chief Financial Officer
Holger Haerter tied to VW share purchases. The defendants'
lawyers denied wrongdoing by their clients.
In the case dismissed by the New York State appeals court,
hedge funds including Glenhill Capital LP, David Einhorn's
Greenlight Capital LP and Chase Coleman's Tiger Global LP had
accused Porsche of causing more than $1 billion of losses by
cornering the market in VW shares.
The funds accused Porsche of engineering a "massive short
squeeze" in October 2008 by quietly buying nearly all freely
traded ordinary VW shares in a bid to take over the company,
despite publicly stating it had no plans to take a 75 percent
stake.
When Porsche revealed it had amassed control of roughly
three-quarters of VW, shares of VW soared, briefly making the
Wolfsburg-based carmaker the world's biggest company by market
value. The surge caused losses for hedge funds that had bet on a
decline in the stock price.
Former CEO Wiedeking's attempts to take over VW overwhelmed
Porsche's finances, forcing it to sell its sportscar business
Porsche AG to VW instead.