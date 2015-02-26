STUTTGART, Germany Feb 26 Hedge funds seeking
1.2 billion euros ($1.36 billion) in damages from Porsche SE
over its botched attempt to take over carmaker
Volkswagen look set to have their case dismissed,
according to a German judge.
"On balance it's our view that we consider the lawsuit, or
the appeal, to be unpromising for several reasons," Gerhard Ruf,
judge at the higher regional court in Stuttgart, said on
Thursday ahead of a hearing of the case.
Two dozen hedge funds, including Viking Global Investors,
Glenhill Capital and Greenlight Capital, a year ago accused
investment company Porsche SE of camouflaging a plan to acquire
Volkswagen (VW) and secretly piling up a holding in Europe's
largest automaker during 2008.
The case combining 1.36 billion euros in damage claims was
rejected by a separate Stuttgart court. Thursday's appeal was
launched by 19 plaintiffs.
In March 2008, Porsche SE dismissed talk it intended to take
over VW, but seven months later revealed it controlled 74.1
percent of VW's common stock, just short of the 75 percent
takeover threshold.
Porsche's statement caused VW shares to surge to record
highs as short-sellers scrambled to cover their positions.
($1 = 0.8796 euros)
(Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Writing by Andreas Cremer;
Editing by Mark Potter)