* Suit from firm linked to deceased German industrialist
* Suit filed at German court where other lawsuits pending
* Porsche SE accused of misleading market over VW stake
* Porsche SE says new lawsuit "unfounded"
BERLIN, Oct 11 The holding company of German
carmaker Porsche has received a fresh lawsuit linked
to its 2008 attempt to take over Volkswagen - a
213-million-euro ($275 million) claim from the family of a
deceased industrialist.
The action from HWO, a firm linked to the family of Adolf
Merckle, has been brought at a court in Braunschweig, northern
Germany, where Porsche SE already faces damage claims exceeding
4 billion euros from investor lawsuits over the same issue.
"We consider this to be unfounded and we will defend
ourselves," a spokesman for Porsche said on Thursday, confirming
the lawsuit had been received. German magazine Wirtschaftswoche
reported the HWO suit earlier on Thursday.
In January, the Merckle family confirmed it would seek
damages from Porsche SE via conciliation proceedings, but the
Stuttgart-based holding company declined to pay, according to
the Porsche SE spokesman.
Billionaire Adolf Merckle committed suicide in January 2009
while his business empire, including stakes in HeidelbergCement
and drug wholesaler Phoenix Pharmahandel, crumbled following
bets on VW, increasing debt and a drop in the value of
HeidelbergCement stock.
Plaintiffs have accused Porsche SE of camouflaging its
takeover plans in 2008 and secretly piling up a holding in VW.
When Porsche SE disclosed its stake in October 2008, VW
common shares surged to 1,005 euros within days, briefly making
VW the world's most valuable company as short-sellers such as
Merckle raced to buy back stock they had borrowed to bet that VW
shares would drop.
The Braunschweig court dismissed two minor lawsuits against
Porsche SE on Sept. 19, sending a discouraging signal to
claimants including Elliott Associates and other U.S. investment
funds seeking damages.