* Porsche says 12 appeals in United States withdrawn
* The 12 had wanted to reverse a lower court ruling
LEIPZIG, Germany, April 30 Porsche SE
expects to succeed in its fight against legal claims
seeking billions of euros in damages over the German company's
botched 2008-2009 takeover of Volkswagen.
"We are optimistic regarding the outcome of the
proceedings," Martin Winterkorn, chief executive of Porsche SE
and Volkswagen, said on Tuesday at the holding company's annual
general meeting.
There were originally 46 hedge funds who were seeking
damages totalling more than $2.5 billion but a New York court in
2010 had dismissed the cases.
Of the 46, 32 had filed an appeal to overturn the ruling but
in March this year 12 withdrew their appeal.
Porsche said on Tuesday that 12 out of the total remaining
20 had withdrawn appeals they had filed with the U.S. court in
New York. The 12 had sought to reverse a lower court's decision
to dismiss the lawsuits.
The claims follow events in 2008 when Porsche SE had
dismissed as "speculation" talk that it intended to take over
Volkswagen. Seven months later Porsche SE said it controlled
42.6 percent of Volkswagen's common shares and held options for
another 31.5 percent of the stock it had not disclosed
previously.
Porsche's statement caused Volkswagen shares to surge to
1,005 euros within days, briefly making the Wolfsburg-based
carmaker the world's most valuable company as short-sellers
raced to buy back stock they had borrowed to bet that the shares
would drop.
In Germany, planned hearings of three lawsuits seeking more
than 4 billion euros ($5.27 billion) in damages related to the
takeover attempt were postponed by a German court on April 17.
Two other lawsuits were postponed until Oct. 30 after the
lawyer for the plaintiffs fell ill.
($1 = 0.7634 euros)
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Marilyn Gerlach; editing by
Harro ten Wolde and Jane Merriman)