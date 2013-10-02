(Corrects production number in final paragraph, drops
By Andreas Cremer
BERLIN Oct 2 Germany's Porsche will probably
focus production of the next generation of the four-door
Panamera coupe at its plant in Leipzig, sources with direct
knowledge of the matter said, in a move that could threaten jobs
at parent Volkswagen.
VW welds and paints the Panamera's bodies at its factory in
Hanover for assembly in Leipzig, where Porsche also makes its
best-selling Cayenne sport-utility vehicle. Some 800 of the
14,300 jobs at VW's commercial-vehicle plant in Hanover depend
on the Panamera project.
The sports-car maker is pondering plans to fully base
production of the Panamera's second generation at the eastern
German facility, the two sources said, speaking on condition of
anonymity because the matter is confidential.
The model is expected to come to market around 2016.
A spokesman for VW in Hanover declined to comment. Porsche
said no decision had been taken on where the Panamera is made.
Stuttgart-based Porsche has spent about 500 million euros
($680 million) in Leipzig on a new body and paint shop to
prepare the plant for production of its new model, the Macan
compact SUV, due to go on sale in the spring of 2014.
The Leipzig factory produced 27,056 Panamera coupes last
year.
($1 = 0.7358 euros)
