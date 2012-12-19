Brazil's BR Properties talking to advisors about potential share offering
SAO PAULO, June 2 Brazilian real estate company BR Properties SA is contacting advisors for a potential share offering, the company said in a securities filing on Friday.
STUTTGART Dec 19 Stuttgart prosecutors have charged former Porsche SE chief executive Wendeling Wiedeking and his former finance chief with market manipulation of Volkswagen shares.
The prosecutor's office in Stuttgart, where Porsche is based, said on Wednesday the executives made false public statements in 2008 with regard to the purchase of Volkswagen.
Haerter and Wiedeking could face a sentence of up to five years if they were eventually found guilty of breaching securities trading laws, a criminal offence, prosecutors have said in the past. (Reporting by Hendrik Sackmann; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Dan Lalor)
SAO PAULO, June 2 Brazilian real estate company BR Properties SA is contacting advisors for a potential share offering, the company said in a securities filing on Friday.
WASHINGTON, June 2 U.S. discount retailer Dollar Express has filed a lawsuit accusing rival Family Dollar and its parent company Dollar Tree Inc of driving it out of business, the third government-required divestiture to fail in recent years.