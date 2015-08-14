FRANKFURT Aug 14 Stuttgart prosecutors have
dropped a case against members of Porsche Automobil Holding SE's
supervisory board including Ferdinand Piech and
Wolfgang Porsche for suspected market manipulation, they said on
Friday.
But they are still pursuing a separate case against former
chief executive Wendelin Wiedeking and ex-finance chief Holger
Haerter, relating to Porsche's botched attempted takeover of
Volkswagen in 2008.
Porsche SE on Friday hailed the dropping of the case against
the supervisory board members, for which the prosecutors' office
gave no immediate explanation, though it said it would give a
more detailed statement next week.
"We welcome the decision by prosecutors and remain confident
that the allegation of market manipulation against former
management board members will prove to be unfounded," said
Wolfgang Porsche, supervisory board chair at Porsche SE.
The affair goes back to 2008 when Wiedeking's manoeuvres to
take over Volkswagen eventually backfired and pushed Porsche SE
near bankruptcy. To pay down its debt, Porsche SE was forced to
sell its sportscar business to Volkswagen.
Porsche abandoned its takeover attempt but still holds a 51
percent stake in Europe's largest carmaker. Piech, a grandson of
the inventor of the VW Beetle, was chairman of VW until April,
when he was forced out in a boardroom battle.
Porsche SE had originally attempted to gain a 75 percent
stake in Volkswagen through tactics including the use of
derivatives.
Some investors have accused Porsche's former top management
of pursuing plans to take full control of VW far earlier than it
admitted. When Porsche eventually announced it had accumulated
options giving it control of almost three-quarters of VW, this
sent the mass-market carmaker's shares higher and forced
short-sellers to race to buy back stock they had borrowed in a
bet VW shares would decline.
The prosecutor's office in Stuttgart has alleged Wiedeking
and Haerter made false public statements during the takeover.
The defendants' lawyers have denied any wrongdoing by their
clients.
Prosecutors want to explore whether Porsche's failure to
disclose the ownership of a package of Volkswagen derivatives at
an earlier stage amounts to misleading the market.
Haerter and Wiedeking could face sentences of up to five
years if they are found guilty of breaching securities trading
laws, a criminal offence, prosecutors have said in the past.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor and Jan Schwartz; Editing by David
Holmes)